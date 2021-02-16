Former Nigerian Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the new chief of the World Trade Organisation, the body’s General Council unanimously selected her on Monday. She is the first woman and first African in this role. What would she have to focus on during her tenure? Watch the video.
Video
Three challenges for WTO's new chief Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
February 16, 2021
Published on
February 16, 2021
Published on
February 16, 2021
MORE VIDEO
Three challenges for WTO's new chief Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
February 16, 2021
Published on
February 16, 2021
Published on
February 16, 2021