Three challenges for WTO's new chief Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Former Nigerian Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the new chief of the World Trade Organisation, the body’s General Council unanimously selected her on Monday. She is the first woman and first African in this role. What would she have to focus on during her tenure? Watch the video.

