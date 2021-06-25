Video

Three ways of managing waste at homes

Gitanjali Diwakar | Updated on June 25, 2021

Waste management is not very difficult. In the final episode of Fight Climate Crisis, in association with UNICEF India, we present three ways of managing the waste at home. Rishi Aggarwal, the Founder-Director of Mumbai Sustainability Centre also shares his views on the topic.

Published on June 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Watch | Reliance AGM: Key announcements

Watch | How Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi took PNB for a ride

Watch | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bets on long term growth

Covid-19: 22 cases of Delta Plus variant found in Maharashtra, MP, Kerala

India plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart

Tata Group to focus on taking 5G technology globally

Covid vaccines don't cause infertility: Health Ministry

Chennai's car factories run at full capacity flouting social distancing norms

Will Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies cost more soon?

Watch | Father's Day special: Five ways to help dad handle money matters