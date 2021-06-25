Waste management is not very difficult. In the final episode of Fight Climate Crisis, in association with UNICEF India, we present three ways of managing the waste at home. Rishi Aggarwal, the Founder-Director of Mumbai Sustainability Centre also shares his views on the topic.
Video
Three ways of managing waste at homes
Gitanjali Diwakar
|
Updated on
June 25, 2021
Published on
June 25, 2021
