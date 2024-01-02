Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Tiruchirappalli to a warm reception by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the South of the country where he will inaugurate, dedicate the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹19,850 crore related to aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping and higher education sectors. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the Trichy airport.
(Text and Video- ANI)
