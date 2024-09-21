The government will conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations of animal fat being used to make the famous Tirupati laddu prasadam. Addressing the controversy, Health Minister J P Nadda said on Friday that he has asked for the sample test report and that FSSAI will examine it and take appropriate action.

The allegations were made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, when he claimed that animal fat was used to make Tirupati laddus under the previous YSRCP regime, a claim that has also sparked concern among devotees.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy had on Thursday displayed a lab report that confirmed the presence of “beef tallow”, “lard” and “fish oil” in the given ghee sample.

The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

While there is no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD, former Chief Priest of the temple, Ramana Deekshitulu, claims he had made several complaints about the quality of the prasadam, but they fell on deaf ears.

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories during election season. Responding to the BJP’s demand for an audit into all temple prasadams in Karnataka, state minister Priyank Kharge said the audit must start with BJP-ruled states.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has agreed to hear a petition filed by senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on September 25 over the Tirupati laddu controversy.

Subba Reddy filed the petition to unearth the truth surrounding alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit