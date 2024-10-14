Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, causing significant disruption and bringing normal life to a standstill in many areas.

The downpour wreaked havoc, impacting transportation and daily activities for residents across the state.

A three-hour spell of rain in the afternoon caused waterlogging in various areas of Coimbatore city. The inundation resulted in heavy traffic congestion on streets and flyovers, severely impacting commuters and making travel difficult throughout the city.

Health concerns have escalated for residents in the Lalgudi area of Tiruchirapalli. Locals have voiced complaints about inadequate drainage facilities, which result in rainwater stagnating in government school grounds near residential areas.

As per locals, this stagnation not only attracts lizards, snakes, and insects but also creates a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of various diseases in the community.

The Hogenakkal Water Falls on the Cauvery River has swelled to above-average levels, prompting the Dharmapuri district administration to go on high alert.

In response, tourists have been banned from bathing or participating in water activities until the flow returns to normal. Traditional bamboo boats, typically used for rafting, were seen lined up and unused. Despite the restrictions, visitors were seen gathered at the gates of the waterfall, with police forces stationed to ensure safety.

Strong winds and heavy showers have flooded the land bridge near Kulithalai in Karur district, disrupting transportation and daily activities.

The pond in Pabaiyampadi of the district also overflowed, inundating the surrounding areas.

With schools set to reopen on Monday, the stagnation of water in the premises of Karur Old Jayangkondam Government Higher Secondary School has caused significant distress among many.

Parents and staff are concerned about the safety and hygiene conditions, as the standing water poses health risks.

Three people were safely rescued from a car that had been swept away by floods caused by heavy rains near the Maninagaram railway footbridge in Madurai. The vehicle was found completely submerged as rainfall continued in the area for three hours.

According to predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 14 and 16.