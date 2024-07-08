Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is HFCL. The stock has surged about 15 per cent last week. The share price has been moving inside a bull channel and there is room for the stock to move up further within the channel. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
