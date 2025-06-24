Video Credit: Businessline

Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Eicher Motors. Last week’s rise has taken the share price well above a key resistance. It also indicates that the corrective fall has ended and a new leg of upmove has begun. That leaves the doors for the share price to go up further in the coming days.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

Published on June 24, 2025

Eicher Motors Ltd