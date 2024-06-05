Here’s an interesting stock idea:The stock idea that we have for you today is Kajaria Ceramics. The charts are looking weak. An intermediate bounce is possible from current levels. But eventually the share price is likely to resume the fall. Let us now look at the chart and see the outlook for the stock. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

