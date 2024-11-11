Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Mahindra & Mahindra.The stock has risen well last week breaking above a key resistance. The price action last week indicates that the stock is getting good buyers at lower levels. The outlook is bullish, and the share price can go up from here.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

