Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Apollo Tyres. The stock has been falling since the beginning of this week. Tuesday’s fall has taken the share price well below a key support. That leaves the outlook bearish. The stock can fall further from here.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

