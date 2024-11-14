Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Marico. The trend has been bearish since early October. The stock has been declining this week and the chart indicates that the downtrend can extend further.Go short at ₹600. Place initial stop-loss at ₹610. Stop-loss revision is given at the end.Exit the trade at ₹575.
