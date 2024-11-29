Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Exide Industries. After moving in a sideways trend last week, the stock has been getting an upward push this week. This has led to the stock moving above key price points and is now showing signs of a bullish reversal. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.