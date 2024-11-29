Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Exide Industries. After moving in a sideways trend last week, the stock has been getting an upward push this week. This has led to the stock moving above key price points and is now showing signs of a bullish reversal. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

