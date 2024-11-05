Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Angel One. The stock is a corrective fall within an uptrend. There is room to fall more but supports are coming up to halt the fall. So, we expect the stock to resume its uptrend after some more fall from here.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

