Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Deepak Nitrite. The chart shows that the stock has formed a good base. Following this, it saw a high-volume breakout this week. So, the probability of a rally is high. This can lead to a new leg of rally. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit