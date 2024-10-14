Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The stock has surged over 11 per cent last week recovering all the loss made in the previous two weeks. The outlook is bullish, and the momentum looks strong. We expect the share price to go up further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

