Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today Kalyan Jewellers The stock has begun the week on a positive note by surging over 4 per cent on Monday. This indicates that the corrective fall has ended and a new leg of upmove has begun. The outlook is bullish and the share price can go up from here. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit