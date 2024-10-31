Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Balrampur Chini Mills.The stock has formed a strong base around ₹600 and has moved up well this week. The outlook is bullish and the share price can go up in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

