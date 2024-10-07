The stock that we have for you today is IDBI Bank, which is on a strong downtrend. Last week the stock fell over 4 per cent in the second half of the week and has closed below the 200-Day moving average. That leaves the outlook bearish. The share price can fall further in the coming days. Watch the full video to know more.
