Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Can Fin Homes. The upmove in this stock has gained momentum. The stock has surged about 5 per cent on Thursday breaking above a key resistance. That strengthens the bullish case. We expect the share price to go up further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

