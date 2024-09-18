Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Lloyds Metals & Energy. The stock has moved up very well over the last few days and is looking strong on the charts. The outlook is bullish and the share price can go up further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit