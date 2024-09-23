Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Aptus Value Housing Finance India.The stock has surged over 15 per cent last week. This rise has taken the share price well above a key resistance. That leaves the outlook bullish, and the share price can go up further in the coming weeks. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

