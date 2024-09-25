Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Welspun Corp. The stock has surged over 9 per cent in the first two trading days this week. That marks the end of the corrective fall and indicates that a fresh leg of upmove has begun. The momentum is strong and the share price can go up in the coming days. .

