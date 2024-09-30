Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is NLC India.The stock has been consolidating sideways now. The price action on the charts indicate that a bullish breakout is possible this week. That breakout can boost the momentum and take the share price higher in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit