Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Max Healthcare Institute.This stock has started to move up after a forming a strong base. The 5 per cent rise last week indicates that a fresh leg of upmove has begun. The outlook is bullish and share price can move up further in the coming days.Let us now look at the trade idea for the stock.

Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit