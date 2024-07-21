This 9-year-old digital media company offers diversified services in both short & long-format content creation and OTT production. Since its inception, it has established itself as the front-runner in the South-Indian digital space with over 700+ Youtube channels under its network and about 9 billion views across channels.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.