Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday expressed confidence over Trump’s victory in the Presidential election and said that after winning he will get hold of Immigration board but will face difficulties in deportation of the illegal immigrants.

At a polling booth in Florida, he said “I used to run the immigration service during the Mariel Boatlift and Asian migration and I stopped it. I believe Trump will get hold of the board within 6 months. The harder things is going to be deportation but it has to be done, because of all the immigration to United States, this is the most disproportionately criminal.”

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris notched early wins in reliably Republican and Democratic states, respectively, as a divided America made its decision in a stark choice for the nation’s future Tuesday.

Polls closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina, six of the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results there were too early to call.

Balloting continued in Nevada and other parts of the West on Election Day, as tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast early as they chose between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the country.

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois.

The fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Harris’ supporters, a sign that the Democratic nominee’s persistent messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through, according to AP VoteCast.