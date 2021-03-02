Even as the Indian Premier League 2020 garnered 400 billion minutes of television consumption — reportedly the highest ever for an Indian sports tournament — the sports genre in 2020 saw its weekly TV viewing minutes decreasing by 35 per cent year-on-year, according to data shared by Broadcast Audience Research Council, (BARC) India.
TV viewing of sports down by 35 per cent in 2020 despite IPL
BL Internet Desk
Updated on
March 02, 2021
Published on
March 02, 2021
