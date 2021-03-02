Video

TV viewing of sports down by 35 per cent in 2020 despite IPL

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 02, 2021

Even as the Indian Premier League 2020 garnered 400 billion minutes of television consumption — reportedly the highest ever for an Indian sports tournament — the sports genre in 2020 saw its weekly TV viewing minutes decreasing by 35 per cent year-on-year, according to data shared by Broadcast Audience Research Council, (BARC) India.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 02, 2021
IPL
IPL

TV viewing of sports down by 35 per cent in 2020 despite IPL

What after Perseverance landing on Mars?

Covid-19 vaccination drive: Here's all you need to know

Covid-19 vaccine: People ready to pay up to ₹600 for two doses

Watch | Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka drive surge in India’s patent applications

Government sets new rules to curb social media misuse

Watch | Covid-19: Export of general vaccines slides

LoC: India, Pakistan military agree to 'strict observance' of ceasefire

PM Modi's disinvestment push

World’s largest ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’