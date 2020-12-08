Video

Twitter Talk in 2020: What else, but the pandemic?

Updated on December 08, 2020 Published on December 08, 2020

If Twitter India was a mirror on 2020, the reflections of the year staring back would be rather grim, dominated by Covid-19 pandemic, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and the Hathras rape case.

Of course, peeping out from the corners were some celebratory images too — notably power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s announcement of a baby being due.

Talk on Twitter in 2020 largely revolved around coronavirus-related topics. Tweets expressing being grateful or thankful increased by 20 per cent globally, with a particular recognition of doctors (+135 per cent) and teachers (+30 per cent).

