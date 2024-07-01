Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is known for its firecracker industry.The firecracker industry here has a turnover of around Rs 5,000 crore per annum, with the manufacturers here fulfilling 90 percent of India’s demand for firecrackers.However, over the past decade, the industry has faced one crisis after another.These include a ban on the use of Barium Nitrate, a key raw material used in the making of firecrackers, ban on the manufacture of Saravedi firecrackers, 18 per cent GST on the products and a series of accidental explosions in the manufacturing units.There is also a demand for steps to be taken to remove the industry from under environmental protection rules.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.