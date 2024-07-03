New Delhi, July 3, 2024: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attends the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a major tool to solve many problems, but there is simultaneously a need to contain the associated risks, for which the solution must come through a global thought process, the government said on Wednesday.
“It cannot be done in isolation by any country. That’s why we decided to hold this media summit so that the experience of the last one year can be discussed in detail and we can come up with a proper consensus on what should be the way forward,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, said during the inaugural session of the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 in New Delhi.
Video Credit: PTI
Text Credit: Ronendra Singh
