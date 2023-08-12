Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Railways, in an interview with businessline, explains that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 “lays down a foundation where grievance redressal, access to justice, the protection of personal data, all this will become highly democratised and equal access will be available to people living in far flung areas as much as to the citizens living in big cities.”
Video by S. Ronendra Singh, New Delhi
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.