Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, and Railways, in an interview with businessline, explains that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 “lays down a foundation where grievance redressal, access to justice, the protection of personal data, all this will become highly democratised and equal access will be available to people living in far flung areas as much as to the citizens living in big cities.”

Video by S. Ronendra Singh, New Delhi