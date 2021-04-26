US assures help to Covid-hit India

The US is also pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies to India urgently.

“The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022. Additionally, the US is deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, India's Health Ministries and India’s Epidemic Intelligence Service staff,” the statement added.