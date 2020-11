In this special episode of the Race to the White House, we take a look at the initial results. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic party’s pick, is currently holding a slip lead over US President and the Republican nominee Donald Trump.

In this analysis, we ask two big questions — what was the impact of the coronavirus cases in the presidential election and has Trump held on to the states he won in 2016. We will also check into the Senate and Congress elections.

Watch the video.