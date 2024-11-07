President Joe Biden congratulated Donald Trump and expressed his commitment to a smooth transition. US President Joe Biden emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together. Joe Biden also invited President-elect Donald Trump to meet with him at the White House. He spoke with US Vice President Kamala Harris, congratulating her on her historic campaign. US President Biden will address the nation on November 7 to discuss the election results and the transition. Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his ‘historic’ victory. Harris highlighted the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being president for all Americans.

Donald Trump won the US presidential election for a second term, defeating Kamala Harris. Trump’s victory marked one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history. He is the first president since Grover Cleveland 132 years ago to be evicted from the White House and return to it.

