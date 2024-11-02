The number of Indian-Americans residing in the US is around 5.2 million, forming the second-largest immigrant community, with approximately 2.3 million eligible to vote.

With less than a week until Election Day, immigration remains one of the most contentious issues in the US presidential campaign for many immigrants, including those from India and other South Asian nations. Some Indian-American voters suggest that the traditional support Democrats enjoy among the community may not hold this time.

For instance, some Indian-Americans express concerns about illegal immigration, which they believe strains resources funded by their tax contributions. Additionally, they feel that despite making up a small portion of the population, the Indian-American community contributes significantly in taxes and has reservations about where these funds are allocated.

Meanwhile, Trump has promised a radical shift to tighten immigration policies, including a large-scale deportation of undocumented immigrants if re-elected. He has also proposed ending birthright citizenship for children of immigrants living in the US illegally, which has raised concerns among various diaspora communities, including those from South Asia.

Some Indian-Americans believe that Kamala Harris, with her immigrant background, may be more empathetic to their issues. They argue that Harris may prioritise immigration reforms to address long wait times and outdated quota systems that put populous countries like India at a disadvantage.

Many Indian-American voters also emphasise the lengthy wait for Green Cards and feel that the current laws unfairly impact immigrants from populous countries. For instance, the quota system allows only a small percentage of green cards for each country, which they argue should be adjusted to reflect larger populations like India’s.

The presidential race remains close, with both Harris and Trump in a tight contest for the popular vote in key swing states. A recent survey by the Carnegie Endowment found that 61 per cent of registered Indian-American respondents plan to vote for Harris, while 32 per cent intend to vote for Trump.

To win the White House, the successful candidate must secure 270 of the 538 electoral votes up for grabs.