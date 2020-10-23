Video | 79% of Shramik trains were operated to UP, Bihar, West Bengal between May and August

Out of 4,621 Shramik Special trains operated across the country between May and August during the lockdown, about 79 per cent of trains headed to three States — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal — indicating that the maximum number of migrants were from these States. Which States had they migrated to for work opportunities? Going by the government data, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab reported 49 per cent of the total outgoing trains carrying over 33 lakh migrants to their home States.

Credits:

Story: Radheshyam Jadhav

Editing: Radhika SR