Video | Analyzing Donald Trump's coronavirus relief package

The delay in passing another coronavirus relief package could cost US President Donald Trump the presidency. But, Trump is trying to take matters in his own hands, and signed executive orders to tackle the economic ill-effects of the pandemic. Will it pay off? In this week's episode of the Race to the White House, we look into the various issues surrounding his executive orders.
Analyzing Donald Trump's coronavirus relief package
Nivedita V
Radhika SR
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
August 17, 2020