Video

Video | At Delhi’s two-acre ‘Covid graveyard’, space is at a premium

Maitri Porecha | Updated on May 03, 2020 Published on May 03, 2020

With half of the reserved space at New Delhi’s prime burial ground - ‘New Cemetery for Mohamedans,’ already full, and Covid-19 death toll on the rise, space is a premium.

Story & Video by Maitri Porecha

Read the full story here

Published on May 03, 2020
coronavirus
coronavirus

Video | At Delhi’s two-acre ‘Covid graveyard’, space is at a premium

Vodafone recharge via SMS

Vodafone recharge via ATM

Recharge using airtel app

KCR and kin appreciate healthcare providers

2020 BMW X1 test drive review

Women's Day 2020: Where are we on gender equality?

Video | Toyota Vellfire Review

Video | Mercedes G 350d review

How has Budget impacted life insurance companies?