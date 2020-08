As Kerala celebrates one of its most important festivals Onam in the midst of Covid-19, Poornendu Nair Sthree Thiruvathira Sangham did a Covid awareness campaign in Kochi through Kerala’s traditional art form Thiruvathira kali. Before the beginning of ten day celebrations, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the people to celebrate Onam while following Covid-19 protocols established in the state.

Story: V Sajeev Kumar