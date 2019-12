Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to work from a break, shares her insights on women's expectations from jobs today, on career breaks and returning to work full-time among other topics, in this interview.

Do share your feedback and workplace experiences with us on womenatworkbl@gmail.com

In conversation with: Annapurani V

Video: Shikha Kumari

Editing: Radhika SR