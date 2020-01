Tai Chi is a Taoist mind-body system that is derived from both martial arts and Qigong - a complete system of energy work. Some call it Chinese Yoga. But the best description of Tai Chi would be ‘moving meditation’. It also has health benefits.

In this video, Tai Chi expert Siddharth Kumar, a marketing professional who is also the Chief Design Officer in an IT services firm, talks about the basics of Tai Chi, how it helps manage our lives better and how it helps executives and business leaders.

