International passengers arriving in India by air from August 8 will have to submit a self declaration form on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before their travel, the Home Ministry has said.

They should give an undertaking on the portal that they will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days which includes seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days of isolation at home.

