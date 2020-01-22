Video

Video | Kia Carnival review

| Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take the Innova’s spot on the ramp?

Read the full review here

