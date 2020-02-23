Video

Video | Mercedes G 350d review

| Updated on February 23, 2020 Published on February 23, 2020

The G 350d, Mercedes’ more affordable option for G-Wagen fans, brings the same stout presence and off-road ability of the AMG, though the oomph is missing

f you’ve witnessed the Mercedes-AMG G63 letting out a series of loud, harried burbles from its side exhausts, screaming past you while looking like a brick-wall on wheels, and you’d fondly hoped for a less expensive option to own this iconic, ‘mental’ SUV, then let me nudge you in the direction of the new G 350d. I doubt that the G63 will be available in the pre-owned market. At a third off the price of the AMG you can lay your hands on the G350d, making it one of the best alternate options.

 

Read more: https://bit.ly/38SnJdF

Video: Muralidhar S

Editing: Radhika SR

 

