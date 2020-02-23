Video | Mercedes G 350d review

f you’ve witnessed the Mercedes-AMG G63 letting out a series of loud, harried burbles from its side exhausts, screaming past you while looking like a brick-wall on wheels, and you’d fondly hoped for a less expensive option to own this iconic, ‘mental’ SUV, then let me nudge you in the direction of the new G 350d. I doubt that the G63 will be available in the pre-owned market. At a third off the price of the AMG you can lay your hands on the G350d, making it one of the best alternate options.

Read more: https://bit.ly/38SnJdF

Video: Muralidhar S

Editing: Radhika SR

