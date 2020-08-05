Video

Video | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by priests and saints from various parts of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony and laid the foundation of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

As per the tradition, he first went to the Hanuman Garhi temple. Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel have also attended the function. BJP leader late Ashok Singhal's nephew Salil Singhal was also present.

Podcast | Ayodhya Bhoomi Pooja: All you need to know
 

He reached the construction site at about 12 pm performed pooja at the Garbha Griha in the present temple. He planted a night flowering jasmine (parijat) at the site.

Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for Ram Temple

Published on August 05, 2020
Ayodhya
Ayodhya

