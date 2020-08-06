Video

Video | RBI leaves repo rates unchanged at 4%

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Here are the highlights of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet

With inflation concerns weighing heavy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to put a pause on further interest rate cut in the latest bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
RBI and other central banks
RBI and other central banks

IPL 2020: Vivo likely to call off sponsorship deal

Video | Delhi conducts more Covid-19 tests

Video | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Video | Top Unicorns in India

Video | Google unveils new Pixel phones

How brands can reinvent themselves

Video | Delhi's morning walkers return as lockdown rules eased

Video | International travel: The new rules and regulations

Video | Getting back into the fitness game

Video | Race to the White House: Most controversial election yet?