Video | Reliance becomes world's second largest energy company

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 27, 2020 Published on July 27, 2020

Reliance Industries Ltd toppled Exxon Mobil Corp to become the world’s largest energy company after Saudi Aramco, as investors piled into the conglomerate lured by the Indian firm’s digital and retail forays.

