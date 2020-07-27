Video | Reliance becomes world's second largest energy company

Reliance Industries Ltd toppled Exxon Mobil Corp to become the world’s largest energy company after Saudi Aramco, as investors piled into the conglomerate lured by the Indian firm’s digital and retail forays.
Reliance becomes world's second largest energy company
BL Internet Desk
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
