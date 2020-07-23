Those up to 63 years of age, who served as Scale I to Scale V officers and retired at 60, are eligible to apply. Those who had opted for voluntary retirement or been dismissed from service are not eligible.
Video
Video | SBI opens doors to retired employees on contract
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
July 23, 2020
Published on
July 23, 2020
Published on
July 23, 2020
MORE VIDEO
Video | SBI opens doors to retired employees on contract
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
July 23, 2020
Published on
July 23, 2020
Published on
July 23, 2020