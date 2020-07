The Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till August 31 with fresh relaxations and restrictions. A complete lockdown will be in force on all Sundays — August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 — said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

The current lockdown was to end on July 31.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the Chief Minister met health experts today morning. On Wednesday, he had a meeting with all the district collectors through a video conference.