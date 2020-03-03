Video

Video | Toyota Vellfire Review

| Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?

Say hello to the Toyota Vellfire, a vehicle that has been rumoured to be headed to our shores for many years now. And it will finally be imported and unwrapped off its plastic protection at a showroom near you from this week. This is Toyota’s answer to customers who want a luxury people mover, for celebrities wanting a mobile private sanctuary to take them far from the maddening crowd and for current Innova customers looking for an upgrade.

The Vellfire joins a string of new multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) that have been launched in India over the last two years. Vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the more recent Kia Carnival have either tracked the rising interest in this category or are going to be the expansion of choice that will bring in new buyers for what has traditionally been a vehicle class that is viewed as “unaspirational”.

Read the  Toyota Vellfire Review

Published on March 03, 2020
automobiles (industry)
Auto Focus
cars
automobiles (industry)
Auto Focus
cars

Video | Toyota Vellfire Review

Video | Mercedes G 350d review

How has Budget impacted life insurance companies?

Video | How Tai Chi helps executives in decision making

Hyundai Aura Review

Medimix

Budget 2020: Issues the Government must address

Budget 2020: How can the government spur demand?

C Rangarajan presenting the keynote address at the BusinessLine Countdown to Budget 2020

Budget 2020: How will the markets react?