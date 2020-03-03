Video | Toyota Vellfire Review

Say hello to the Toyota Vellfire, a vehicle that has been rumoured to be headed to our shores for many years now. And it will finally be imported and unwrapped off its plastic protection at a showroom near you from this week. This is Toyota’s answer to customers who want a luxury people mover, for celebrities wanting a mobile private sanctuary to take them far from the maddening crowd and for current Innova customers looking for an upgrade.

The Vellfire joins a string of new multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) that have been launched in India over the last two years. Vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the more recent Kia Carnival have either tracked the rising interest in this category or are going to be the expansion of choice that will bring in new buyers for what has traditionally been a vehicle class that is viewed as “unaspirational”.

Read the Toyota Vellfire Review